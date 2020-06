Recent home sales west of Boston (June 24)

ACTON

14 Isaac Davis Way One-family Colonial, built in 1993, 3,284 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 42,794-square-foot lot. $933,000

16 Lothrop Road One-family Raised Ranch, built in 1966, 2,692 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 21,223-square-foot lot. $715,000

11 Arborwood Road One-family Colonial, built in 1972, 2,216 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 21,966-square-foot lot. $662,850

ARLINGTON

67 Adams St. #67 Condo. $1,081,000

54-56 Foster St. Two-family Mlti-Unt Blg, built in 1922, 2,414 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,950-square-foot lot. $1,005,000

30 Temple St. One-family Garrison, built in 1935, 2,292 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 6,350-square-foot lot. $975,000

125 Brooks Ave. #2 Condo. $758,000

7 Harold St. One-family Old Style, built in 1926, 1,584 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,857-square-foot lot. $750,000

21 Exeter St. #21 Condo Condo/Apt, built in 1923, 1,707 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $727,500

30 Standish Road One-family Cape Cod, built in 1951, 1,335 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 6,454-square-foot lot. $713,000

55 Trowbridge St. #55 Condo Condo/Apt, built in 1921, 1,219 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $670,000

93 Sylvia St. One-family Old Style, built in 1880, 1,187 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 3,325-square-foot lot. $568,000

56 Mystic St. #3 Condo Condo/Apt, built in 1860, 825 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $551,000

47 Mystic St. #1E Condo Condo/Apt, built in 1971, 959 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $408,000

108 Decatur St. #8 Condo Condo/Apt, built in 1962, 678 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $335,000

ASHLAND

17 Hunters Lane One-family Colonial, built in 1998, 2,208 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 178,596-square-foot lot. $640,000

25 Voyagers Lane #25 Condo Town House, built in 1986, 1,814 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths. $349,900

4-A Harrington Drive. $300,000

11 High St. Ext #1 Condo. $150,000

AYER

13 Shaker Road #13 Condo. $415,722

BEDFORD

258 Old Billerica Road One-family Gambrel, built in 1934, 3,863 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4.5 baths, on 41,774-square-foot lot. $1,230,000

13 Gould Road One-family Garrison, built in 1967, 2,750 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 40,162-square-foot lot. $948,000

276 Great Road One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 1,751 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 30,056-square-foot lot. $598,000

12 Carlisle Road #12 Condo Duplex, built in 1947, 1,225 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 7,710-square-foot lot. $500,000

BELLINGHAM

89 Cross St. One-family Colonial, built in 2001, 3,038 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 136,343-square-foot lot. $450,000

36 Norfolk St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1995, 2,555 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 11,200-square-foot lot. $411,000

3004 Maple Brook Road #3004 Condo Town House, built in 2005, 2,039 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. $348,000

10 Bucky Drive #10 Condo Town House, built in 1995, 1,272 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths. $259,900

8 Cutler St. One-family Old Style, built in 1900, 1,050 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 12,060-square-foot lot. $250,000

185 Farm St. One-family Bngl/Cottage, built in 1949, 1,012 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 43,996-square-foot lot. $210,000

325 Lake St. One-family Ranch, built in 1950, 1,008 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 30,000-square-foot lot. $171,000

BELMONT

44 Birch Hill Road One-family Split Level, built in 1960, 2,008 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 15,429-square-foot lot. $3,000,000

22 Sharpe Road One-family Split Level, built in 1955, 1,806 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 7,904-square-foot lot. $1,350,000

81 Oak Ave. Two-family Old Style, built in 1920, 3,208 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,655-square-foot lot. $1,235,000

54 Chilton St. One-family Colonial, built in 1930, 2,066 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 7,576-square-foot lot. $1,200,000

9-11 Loring St. Two-family Old Style, built in 1912, 2,867 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 7,900-square-foot lot. $900,000

49 Vincent Ave. #1 Condo Condo/Apt, built in 1923, 1,117 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $550,000

BOLTON

323 Sugar Road One-family Garrison, built in 1996, 1,761 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 66,211-square-foot lot. $464,900

BOXBOROUGH

1138 Hill Road #1138 Condo Town House, built in 2013, 2,794 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. $595,000

BROOKLINE

18 Spooner Road One-family Old Style, built in 1911, 3,765 square feet, 14 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 17,424-square-foot lot. $3,495,000

20 Chapel St. #C805 Condo High-Rise, built in 1920, 1,521 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $1,635,000

110 Arlington Road One-family Garrison, built in 1952, 2,280 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 20,857-square-foot lot. $1,400,000

1865 Beacon St. #1 Condo Row-Middle, built in 1900, 1,776 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths. $1,302,620

20 Chapel St. #C412 Condo High-Rise, built in 1920, 1,176 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $980,000

2-14 Saint Paul St. #101 Condo Mid-Rise, built in 2003, 919 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $825,000

1488 Beacon St. #6 Condo Low-Rise, built in 1941, 943 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $670,000

337 Tappan St. #3 Condo Low-Rise, built in 1946, 761 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $599,900

239 Washington St. #4 Condo Low-Rise, built in 1900, 650 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $525,000

CARLISLE

19 Estabrook Road One-family Contemporary, built in 1987, 3,838 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, on 90,605-square-foot lot. $900,000

CONCORD

168 Nashawtuc Road One-family Colonial, built in 1974, 3,208 square feet, 11 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4.5 baths, on 40,298-square-foot lot. $2,360,000

40 Hosmer Road One-family, on 47,841-square-foot lot. $2,210,000

65 Oxbow Road One-family Colonial, built in 2018, 4,616 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 6 baths, on 40,436-square-foot lot. $2,210,000

238 Annursnac Hill Road One-family Raised Ranch, built in 1970, 1,878 square feet, 11 rooms, 7 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 70,040-square-foot lot. $877,500

345 Border Road One-family Colonial, built in 1984, 2,363 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 25,175-square-foot lot. $795,000

23 Hill St. One-family Colonial, built in 1900, 1,156 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 18,752-square-foot lot. $533,000

DUNSTABLE

230 Groton St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1953, 1,480 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 54,450-square-foot lot. $225,000

FRAMINGHAM

6 Kings Row Lane One-family Contemporary, built in 2018, 2,480 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, on 20,765-square-foot lot. $785,000

15 Jay Drive One-family Colonial, built in 2002, 1,948 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 8,477-square-foot lot. $706,400

5 Monterey Lane One-family Colonial, built in 1986, 2,944 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 20,003-square-foot lot. $700,000

113 Everit Ave. Two-family Two Family, built in 1887, 3,729 square feet, 14 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,466-square-foot lot. $649,000

10 Cider Mill Road One-family Garrison, built in 1970, 2,250 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 20,399-square-foot lot. $630,000

3 Debra Lane One-family Split Level, built in 1960, 1,350 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 12,158-square-foot lot. $590,000

20 Harrington Road One-family Split Level, built in 1962, 2,110 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 20,003-square-foot lot. $589,900

13 Longview Road One-family Garrison, built in 1957, 1,408 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 9,814-square-foot lot. $525,000

11 Quinlan Drive One-family Garrison, built in 1967, 1,568 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 11,082-square-foot lot. $520,000

59 Warren Road One-family Garrison, built in 1969, 1,650 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 10,071-square-foot lot. $520,000

1101 Old Connecticut Path One-family Contemporary, built in 1971, 1,824 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 11,003-square-foot lot. $450,000

43 Maple St. One-family Cottage, built in 1927, 1,609 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 9,927-square-foot lot. $372,000

1 Elder St. One-family Colonial, built in 1927, 1,407 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,000-square-foot lot. $370,000

1500 Worcester Road #304 Condo Mid-Rise, built in 1966, 1,295 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $319,000

37 Nadine Road One-family Ranch, built in 1957, 2,185 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 21,702-square-foot lot. $250,000

910 Edgell Road #608 Condo Town House, built in 1970, 924 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths. $239,000

24 Chestnut St. #3 Condo Condo/Apt, built in 1877, 620 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1.5 baths. $159,900

FRANKLIN

9 Village Way #9 Condo Town House, built in 2016, 2,633 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. $720,000

128 Eric Drive One-family Colonial, built in 1997, 2,370 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 21,453-square-foot lot. $610,000

7 Ashbury Drive One-family Colonial, built in 1988, 2,486 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 30,000-square-foot lot. $550,000

120 Union St. #120 Condo. $475,000

595 Washington St. One-family Old Style, built in 1900, 2,319 square feet, 8 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 36,050-square-foot lot. $429,900

5 Collela Drive One-family Colonial, built in 1975, 1,685 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 43,521-square-foot lot. $408,000

1 Robin Hood Lane One-family Cape Cod, built in 1938, 1,794 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 125,453-square-foot lot. $400,000

558 Pleasant St. One-family Ranch, built in 1957, 1,096 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 20,399-square-foot lot. $386,000

HARVARD

8 Houghton Lane One-family Raised Ranch, built in 1970, 1,128 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 75,359-square-foot lot. $519,275

HOLLISTON

53 Northway St. One-family Colonial, built in 1967, 1,654 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 46,086-square-foot lot. $550,000

250 Winter St. One-family Contemporary, built in 1965, 1,296 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 42,035-square-foot lot. $540,000

28 Ruth Ellen Road One-family, built in 1968, 2,522 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 21,780-square-foot lot. $500,000

41 Union St. One-family Conventional, built in 1811, 1,034 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,970-square-foot lot. $369,000

HOPKINTON

Legacy Farms N #415 Condo. $580,200

HUDSON

24 Causeway St. One-family Contemporary, built in 1987, 2,596 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 30,086-square-foot lot. $599,900

48 Forest Ave. Two-family Family Flat, built in 1890, 2,098 square feet, 10 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,200-square-foot lot. $475,000

8 Cayuga Drive One-family Split Level, built in 1964, 1,631 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 15,000-square-foot lot. $450,000

47 Forest Ave. One-family Conventional, built in 1890, 1,416 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 32,670-square-foot lot. $410,000

1 Bradford Road One-family Ranch, built in 1960, 1,392 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 15,712-square-foot lot. $370,000

200 Manning St. #18A Condo Condo/Apt, built in 1971, 957 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $190,000

200 Manning St. #21C Condo Condo/Apt, built in 1971, 837 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $184,900

1 Feltonville Road One-family Ranch, built in 1974, 1,152 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 16,389-square-foot lot. $148,000

24 Summer St. Two-family Family Flat, built in 1890, 2,631 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,073-square-foot lot. $100,000

LEXINGTON

26 Earl St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1960, 2,169 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,250-square-foot lot. $1,040,000

12 Whittier Road One-family Ranch, built in 1963, 1,682 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 29,875-square-foot lot. $985,000

104 Bertwell Road One-family Cape Cod, built in 1940, 1,620 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,492-square-foot lot. $800,000

26 Cliffe Ave. One-family Conventional, built in 1910, 1,092 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 6,300-square-foot lot. $725,000

LINCOLN

23 Conant Road One-family, on 94,506-square-foot lot. $1,319,000

MARLBOROUGH

235 Boston Post Road. $8,650,000

144 Anderson Road One-family Colonial, built in 1987, 2,978 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, on 19,307-square-foot lot. $566,000

78 Neil St. Two-family Two Family, built in 1890, 2,439 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,000-square-foot lot. $470,000

69 Washington St. Two-family Two Family, built in 1850, 2,301 square feet, 8 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,194-square-foot lot. $445,000

261 Boston Post Road E #3 Condo Condo/Apt, built in 1969, 959 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $190,000

198 Boston Post Road E #10 Condo Condo/Apt, built in 1964, 644 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $153,000

35 Hosmer St. #3 Condo Condo/Apt, built in 1963, 462 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $131,000

MAYNARD

16 Dix Road One-family Ranch, built in 1962, 1,320 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 18,160-square-foot lot. $364,900

MEDFIELD

139 South St. One-family Contemporary, built in 2010, 3,112 square feet, 10 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, on 92,389-square-foot lot. $1,200,000

3 Acorn Circle One-family Cape Cod, built in 1989, 4,021 square feet, 11 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 40,008-square-foot lot. $880,000

213 North St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1961, 2,134 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 113,181-square-foot lot. $870,000

8 Ledgetree Road One-family Split Level, built in 1961, 1,708 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 23,122-square-foot lot. $601,575

73 Spring St. #1 Condo Condo/Apt, built in 1985, 1,551 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. $478,000

51 South St. #51 Condo Condo/Apt, built in 1895, 1,056 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths. $392,000

MEDWAY

6 Queens Way One-family Colonial, built in 1998, 2,324 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 22,521-square-foot lot. $599,900

2 Mechanic St. #2 Condo Town House, built in 2018, 1,480 square feet, 4 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $386,000

MILFORD

7 Pine Needle Circle One-family Cape Cod, built in 1997, 2,629 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 72,597-square-foot lot. $585,000

18 Harding St. One-family Split Entry, built in 1967, 2,267 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,001-square-foot lot. $430,000

21 Ferguson St. One-family Colonial, built in 1981, 2,324 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 15,002-square-foot lot. $430,000

19 Simon Drive One-family Colonial, built in 1978, 1,764 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 31,868-square-foot lot. $405,000

MILLIS

42 Jameson Drive #42 Condo Condo/Apt, built in 2018, 2,376 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. $747,535

42 Pearl St. One-family Colonial, built in 2018, 1,942 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 38,768-square-foot lot. $650,000

NATICK

49 Beverly Road One-family Ranch, built in 1950, 1,172 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 12,062-square-foot lot. $1,280,000

21 Lookout Farm Road One-family Contemporary, built in 1981, 1,690 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 19,998-square-foot lot. $749,900

16 Hammond Road One-family Ranch, built in 1950, 1,428 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,693-square-foot lot. $635,000

37 Porter Road One-family Colonial, built in 1949, 1,820 square feet, 8 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,757-square-foot lot. $630,000

43 Summer St. Two-family Old Style, built in 1880, 3,276 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 2,662-square-foot lot. $590,000

13 Linwood Road One-family Old Style, built in 1930, 1,275 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,751-square-foot lot. $535,000

4 Village Hill Lane #23 Condo Condo/Apt, built in 1987, 778 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $243,000

25 Village Rock Lane #1 Condo Condo/Apt, built in 1987, 778 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $230,000

NEEDHAM

21 Colby St. One-family Colonial, built in 1952, 3,062 square feet, 8 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,890-square-foot lot. $1,400,000

33 Oak St. Two-family Two Family, built in 1894, 1,520 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,276-square-foot lot. $865,000

NEWTON

53 Brandeis Road One-family Split Level, built in 1958, 1,647 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 10,042-square-foot lot. $2,000,000

72 Highland St. #1 Condo. $1,720,000

92 Herrick Road #92 Condo Townhse-End, built in 2004, 2,561 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 12,936-square-foot lot. $1,570,000

20 Nobscot Road One-family Colonial, built in 1917, 4,024 square feet, 10 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, on 13,959-square-foot lot. $1,560,888

42 Pennsylvania Ave. #44 Condo. $1,510,000

57 Greylock Road One-family Tudor, built in 1930, 2,297 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, on 10,000-square-foot lot. $1,480,000

102 Thurston Road #100 Condo. $1,475,000

98 Bound Brook Road One-family Split Level, built in 1958, 1,618 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 11,230-square-foot lot. $1,250,000

81 Algonquin Road #81 Condo Town House, built in 1984, 2,540 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 215,718-square-foot lot. $1,138,000

1270 Commonwealth Ave. One-family Ranch, built in 1952, 1,856 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,454-square-foot lot. $1,127,000

243-251 Watertown St. #7 Condo Townhse-End, built in 2002, 1,985 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, on 54,193-square-foot lot. $1,036,000

19 Indiana Ter #19 Condo Townhse-End, built in 2005, 1,653 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, on 9,460-square-foot lot. $1,015,000

876 Beacon St. #5 Condo Victorian, built in 1880, 1,788 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 41,217-square-foot lot. $933,000

71 Walnut Hill Road One-family Cape Cod, built in 1935, 1,466 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 9,328-square-foot lot. $809,000

250 Hammond Pond Pkwy #1613N Condo Condo/Apt, built in 1978, 854 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1.5 baths, on 761,642-square-foot lot. $550,000

NORFOLK

10 Castle Road One-family Colonial, built in 1989, 2,392 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 59,356-square-foot lot. $651,000

18 Freedom Trl One-family Colonial, built in 1984, 2,652 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 55,871-square-foot lot. $582,500

NORTHBOROUGH

148 Pleasant St. One-family Colonial, built in 1998, 3,349 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 102,331-square-foot lot. $827,000

86 Ridge Road One-family Ranch, built in 1964, 1,244 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 35,057-square-foot lot. $215,000

PEPPERELL

2 East St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1957, 1,348 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 13,752-square-foot lot. $329,000

SHERBORN

116 Farm Road One-family Contemporary, built in 1985, 5,599 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, on 265,280-square-foot lot. $1,225,000

46 Whitney St. One-family Contemporary, built in 1999, 5,426 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4.5 baths, on 178,596-square-foot lot. $1,090,000

41 Eliot St. One-family Conventional, built in 1958, 2,642 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 44,431-square-foot lot. $627,000

SHREWSBURY

133 Spring St. One-family Ranch, built in 1979, 3,768 square feet, 11 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4.5 baths, on 328,442-square-foot lot. $1,100,000

2 Elliot Circle One-family Colonial, built in 1999, 2,920 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 23,595-square-foot lot. $740,000

4 Turning Leaf Circle One-family Colonial, built in 1986, 5,590 square feet, 11 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, on 50,965-square-foot lot. $625,000

8 Hillcrest Ave. One-family Raised Ranch, built in 1976, 1,914 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 16,522-square-foot lot. $580,000

10 Meadowsweet Road One-family Raised Ranch, built in 1994, 1,237 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,500-square-foot lot. $420,000

10 Old Brook Circle One-family Raised Ranch, built in 1976, 1,382 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 16,063-square-foot lot. $357,500

108 Grafton St. Two-family Two Family, built in 1920, 2,097 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,891-square-foot lot. $315,000

36 Shrewsbury Green Drive #E Condo Condo/Apt, built in 1973, 685 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $159,000

SOUTHBOROUGH

85 Main St. One-family Old Style, built in 1790, 2,737 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 71,438-square-foot lot. $690,000

24 Boston Road #A Condo. $645,000

24 Boston Road #B Condo. $620,000

77 Oak Hill Road One-family Ranch, built in 1951, 1,277 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 25,870-square-foot lot. $575,000

STOW

306 Gleasondale Road One-family Ranch, built in 1959, 1,206 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 43,560-square-foot lot. $385,000

SUDBURY

5 Anthony Drive One-family Colonial, built in 2019, 5,088 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 46,098-square-foot lot. $1,400,000

11 Candlewood Circle One-family Contemporary, built in 1987, 3,774 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4.5 baths, on 40,435-square-foot lot. $1,170,000

75 Tanbark Road One-family Colonial, built in 1995, 5,080 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 42,613-square-foot lot. $1,165,000

80 Woodmere Drive One-family Cape Cod, built in 1985, 2,704 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 41,307-square-foot lot. $850,000

91 Maynard Farm Road One-family Colonial, built in 1969, 3,018 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 44,791-square-foot lot. $789,000

165 Concord Road One-family Colonial, built in 1969, 2,714 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 21,092-square-foot lot. $725,000

UPTON

11 Glen Ave. One-family Conventional, built in 1680, 4,022 square feet, 16 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 5.5 baths, on 138,939-square-foot lot. $540,000

19 Shannon Way #10 Condo. $476,735

63 Knowlton Circle #63 Condo Town House, built in 2003, 1,731 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. $361,000

95 Christian Hill Road One-family Bngl/Cottage, built in 1958, 1,114 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 74,488-square-foot lot. $170,000

WALTHAM

17 Humboldt St. One-family Colonial, built in 2008, 2,448 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, on 3,615-square-foot lot. $820,000

18 Woodcliff Drive One-family Raised Ranch, built in 1965, 2,298 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 16,248-square-foot lot. $820,000

81 Mayall Road One-family Colonial, built in 1930, 2,088 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 4,966-square-foot lot. $805,000

43 Candace Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1940, 1,888 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,019-square-foot lot. $750,000

24 Gale St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 1,727 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,009-square-foot lot. $720,000

204 Clocktower Drive #409 Condo Condo/Apt, built in 2009, 1,325 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $567,500

78 Colburn St. One-family Ranch, built in 1953, 1,669 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,714-square-foot lot. $518,000

132 Clocktower Drive #108 Condo Condo/Apt, built in 2007, 1,030 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $455,000

262 Newton St. #262 Condo. $434,000

WATERTOWN

133 School St. Two-family Family Flat, built in 1898, 2,856 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,085-square-foot lot. $815,000

396 Charles River Road One-family Conventional, built in 1911, 1,507 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 7,004-square-foot lot. $790,000

16 Sunset Road #2 Condo. $784,900

65 Lowell Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1932, 1,310 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 5,280-square-foot lot. $741,000

5 Partridge St. One-family Colonial, built in 1934, 1,506 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 3,716-square-foot lot. $630,000

44 Gilbert St. One-family Colonial, built in 1929, 1,490 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 4,000-square-foot lot. $600,000

16 Sunset Road #1 Condo. $575,000

50 Beechwood Ave. #50 Condo. $545,000

338 Lexington St. #338 Condo Town House, built in 1940, 874 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $425,000

WAYLAND

4 Lillian Way #4 Condo Condo/Apt, built in 2014, 2,534 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. $899,000

15 Astra #15 Condo Condo/Apt, built in 1978, 1,620 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $448,000

35 Alpine Road One-family Ranch, built in 1940, 1,384 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 33,096-square-foot lot. $403,588

6 Green Way #101 Condo Condo/Apt, built in 2000, 1,335 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $330,000

WELLESLEY

64 Whittier Road One-family Garrison, built in 1930, 3,321 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, on 14,409-square-foot lot. $1,852,500

54 Crown Ridge Road One-family Colonial, built in 2004, 4,255 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 12,431-square-foot lot. $1,800,000

45 Sheridan Road One-family Cape Cod, built in 1941, 2,222 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,000-square-foot lot. $1,220,000

76 Fairbanks Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1930, 2,264 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 14,108-square-foot lot. $1,070,000

WESTBOROUGH

76 W Main St. One-family Colonial, built in 1860, 3,341 square feet, 12 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,890-square-foot lot. $865,000

203 Ruggles St. One-family Colonial, built in 2005, 3,118 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 84,942-square-foot lot. $789,000

27 Upton Road One-family Colonial, built in 1972, 2,028 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 23,200-square-foot lot. $538,000

19 Glen St. One-family Split Entry, built in 1979, 1,524 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 25,378-square-foot lot. $492,000

7 Kay St. One-family Conventional, built in 1950, 1,240 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 91,912-square-foot lot. $395,900

WESTON

20 Beaver Road One-family Colonial, built in 2001, 5,568 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 8 baths, on 62,178-square-foot lot. $3,380,000

20 Indian Hill Road One-family Contemporary, built in 1964, 4,397 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4.5 baths, on 63,049-square-foot lot. $2,300,000

687 Boston Post Road One-family Colonial, built in 1926, 4,371 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 5.5 baths, on 21,780-square-foot lot. $1,875,000

3 Conant Road One-family Colonial, built in 1914, 4,297 square feet, 11 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, on 44,431-square-foot lot. $1,417,000

32 Arrowhead Road One-family Colonial, built in 1962, 4,026 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 31,322-square-foot lot. $1,365,000

9 Newton St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1946, 2,841 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 47,171-square-foot lot. $1,265,000

33 Laxfield Road One-family Colonial, built in 1978, 3,384 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 87,007-square-foot lot. $1,200,000

21 Warren Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1955, 2,792 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 23,300-square-foot lot. $1,035,000

WRENTHAM

139 Wampum St. One-family Colonial, built in 1994, 3,491 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 174,686-square-foot lot. $720,000

64 Oakhill Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 2012, 2,487 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 30,207-square-foot lot. $650,000

2371 West St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1953, 1,523 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 87,218-square-foot lot. $527,500

23 Redbird Road One-family Ranch, built in 1959, 1,240 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 19,100-square-foot lot. $430,000

