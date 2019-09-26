Room to Love: A master suite with a California beach house vibe

. —Dan Cutrona Photography

THE BED

To channel a Santa Monica beach house vibe, Deborah Berger of Wellesley- based Maven Interior Design chose a white four-poster bed with a cornflower blue-upholstered headboard from the Kristin Drohan Collection for this summer home in the New Seabury section of Mashpee. “We wanted a look that was more West Coast than Cape Cod,’’ Berger said.

THE PAINT

The wall color, Sherwin-Williams’s “Hinting Blue,’’ lends a soft allure to the space. “I love the way it looks with all that natural light,’’ Berger said. Clear-glass table lamps let the color show through.

THE SETTEE & THE TABLE

The striped Hamilton tight-back settee from Duralee is the perfect perch from which to look out at the ocean. “This room has the best water views in the house,’’ Berger said. “The New Seabury waterway is out one slider, and the Atlantic [is] out the other.’’ The barely-there Peekaboo Acrylic Table hails from CB2.

THE CURTAINS

A hotel-style double track separates layers of a black-out drapery from semi- sheer linen panels with geometric embroidery, allowing the homeowners to reduce the intensity of the harsh afternoon sun without darkening the room.

THE RUG

A subtle leopard print wool rug from Stark Carpet was the impetus for the color scheme. “It is serene, but still has a tad of an edge,’’ Berger said. Kravet Kissimmee swivel chairs upholstered in white chenille provide cozy spots in the corners, while the faceted Vince stool from Pottery Barn adds a touch of shine.