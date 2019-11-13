Sites

Room to Love: A podium-worthy living room design in silver

Style

Marni Elyse Katz - Globe Correspondent

November 13, 2019 6:00 pm

Violanti-Warner-Living-Room-Silver
. —Sarah M. Winchester

THE LIGHT

Robin Violandi and Caroline Warner of Violandi + Warner Interiors identify the Arabelle hanging shade in burnished silver leaf by Aerin as the starting point for this Back Bay living room. “Its sophisticated silhouette and lustrous sheen captured the soft and inviting, yet decidedly urban vibe the clients were looking for,’’ Violandi said.

THE ART AND THE SOFA

The sofa’s soft but elegant lines combined with the barely there hue and cozy texture of the chenille upholstery channel the comfort-in-the-city aesthetic the empty-nester couple desired. Reproduction artwork by Carol Benson-Cobb emphasizes the effect.

THE LAMPS AND THE COCKTAIL TABLE

The stainless-steel corners of the cocktail table, silver leaf finish of the floor lamp, and smoky swirls of the handblown glass table lamp add structure and shine to the scheme.

THE CHAIRS

The chenille boucle fabric on the Robert Allen arm chairs inject another dose of nubby texture, along with an additional layer of gray tones. The chairs swivel to face the eating area, offering dual functionality in this open floor plan.

THE WALLPAPER AND THE RUG

The subtle tone-on-tone palette and textural feel of the woven wallcovering by Phillip Jeffries and the silky, tufted rug by Dash & Albert, purchased at Welch Company in Scituate, create a natural and varied backdrop. “They really pulled the room together,’’ Warner said.

Marni Elyse Katz blogs about design at StyleCarrot.com. Send comments to Address@globe.com. Subscribe to the Globe’s free real estate newsletter — our weekly digest on buying, selling, and design — at pages.email.bostonglobe.com/AddressSignUp. Follow us on Facebookand Twitter @globehomes

