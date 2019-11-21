Ready for the new neutral in home decor? It’s black.

"Whether sleek and modern or rustic farmhouse, black paint and decor offer a sophisticated air to many different looks," said Braina Nix, who designed this black dining space.

The design world always has an “in’’ color it embraces as its neutral; it’s the color you see painted inside spec houses and rentals and popularized in catalogues and online. While white is always a neutral fallback, beige was favored in the early 2000s. For the past 10 years, it’s been gray. Now many in the design world say there is a new neutral in town: black.

Sarah Fishburne, the director of trend and design at The Home Depot, credits the growing black-painted-room trend to the modern farmhouse craze of the past few years. The style updates classic “country’’ details by painting them black so they look more modern.

Fishburne plans to paint her dining room black before Thanksgiving. “I have always loved black rooms, especially when you have great molding and trim work. The black really shows it all off,’’ she said. Fishburne’s dining room has classic board-and-batten siding-three quarters up its walls and a 10-foot-high coffer ceiling, which she said “will really pop in black.’’ Another thing she thinks will stand out against her soon-to-be black walls: her art collection. “Like white, black is a blank canvas and it’s super versatile.’’

Briana Nix, a designer for the online decorating service Decorist, agrees that black is extremely versatile — a characteristic that is essential to any neutral. “Black is a great supporter of all interior styles,’’ Nix said. “Whether sleek and modern or rustic farmhouse, black paint and decor offer a sophisticated air to many different looks.’’

A black room by Houston-based designer Dennis Brackeen showcases how black walls can highlight artwork and trim. —Pär Bengtsson

Beyond making spaces look more stylish, black paint has another useful quality, some designers say: It makes rooms feel bigger. Houston-based interior designer Dennis Brackeen said this is contrary to what most people think. Dark colors make a room’s walls recede. Decorist designer Caitlin McBride explained: “Since the corners of a dark-painted room can’t be defined and there isn’t an easy way to tell where they start or end, the walls feel endless.’’

McBride recently painted her laundry room to make it feel bigger (she said it’s about the size of a walk-in closet) and add contrast to the large white washing machine and dryer that dominate the space. She has plans to paint her 9-foot-high guest bathroom ceiling black, too. “I want to make the ceiling recede up and out, like you’re looking into space.’’

While many are embracing this move to the dark side, Patrick O’Donnell, Farrow & Ball’s brand ambassador and expert color consultant, warns that black — or any very dark color — is not for everyone, and certainly not for every room. O’Donnell said you should first think about the primary use of the space you’re painting. “You probably wouldn’t want to paint a nursery in black, but in a bedroom, black helps embrace the nighttime darkness and induce a good night’s sleep.’’ Another consideration is the direction your room faces. “If it’s north or east, this is often a great opportunity to go darker, as the idea of painting an ill-lit space white or light can end up feeling dull.’’

When it comes to choosing the right black paint color and finish, there is some debate. Fishburne plans to paint her dining room in Behr’s “Satin Black’’ in a matte/flat finish. She likes its soft, chalky look and said the flat finish is more forgiving for imperfect walls.

Nix’s favorite black paints are both from Farrow & Ball: “Pitch Black,’’ which she said is a true black, and “Railings,’’ which has a subtle blue tint.

Farrow & Ball’s “Railings” is one of designer Briana Nix’s favorite black shades. It has a subtle blue tint. —Farrow & Ball

Brackeen’s go-to colors are C2 Paint’s “Aperture’’ and Benjamin Moore’s “Deep Space.’’

McBride likes Sherwin-Williams’s “Tricorn Black’’ because, she said, “It’s a true black color with no undertones and looks good in every paint finish.’’

For color, O’Donnell recommends using a black with an underlying nuance — whether it’s blue, red, or green — so you get notes of different colors as the light changes throughout the day. Whatever color or finish you choose, he said it’s important, especially when going from light to dark, to use a primer and undercoat in the same tone as the wall color so you get a rich and saturated result.

If a full-blown black room is too much for you, try adding touches. Fishburne suggests using black furniture, textiles, and accessories in your design mix because “they add weight to very light rooms and additional depth to rooms already painted in a darker hue.’’ McBride likes to paint interior doors black, and she often uses black curtain rods because, she said, “they’re like the eyeliner of window treatments. They draw your eye up the walls to the ceiling, highlighting molding and other room elements that may otherwise be missed.’’